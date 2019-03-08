Uh oh! They’re tryna put Jussie Smollett UNDER the jail for lying to the cops!

The Empire actor, who has been under fire in recent weeks after his alleged hate crime hoax unraveled, just got handed down a 16-count FELONY indictment against him for filing a false police report.

Details below…

Smollett, who was originally charged with felony of disorderly conduct, has now been upgraded with more charges.

According to TMZ, the grand jury reportedly handed up 2 sets of charges — one for Smollett’s initial report to Chicago PD, and the other charges for Jussie’s 2nd interview with authorities where he added to his claims.

As previously reported, Ola and Abel Osundairo (Smollett’s two acquaintances) told the grand jury that he hired them to stage the attack. The brother’s also provided additional information on where to find surveillance footage of them purchasing the supplies prior to the event.

While Jussie has maintained his innocence, Chicago PD has made somewhat of a strong case to the public… which is another issue.

Apparently there has been an internal investigation launched after several leaks to media from officers.

Nevertheless, Jussie now has to face a more severe charges as additional evidence has been presented.

