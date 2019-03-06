Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her fiancè Dennis McKinnley share an inside look of their made for tv baby shower with PEOPLE magazine.

As previously reported, Porsha held a ‘Winter Wonderland’ themed celebration for her first child with about 80 invited guests were asked to wear all-white attire.

The event was held on Feb. 24 at Suada Studio in Atlanta and attendees included Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton & Kenya Moore.

Details + photos below…

Porsha poses with Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore

The transformed space featured ice sculptures, white flowers, delicate linen napkins and more among a white-and-rose-gold color palette.

The initials “PJ,” a nod to her daughter on the way, adorned the backs of the chairs while the floor read, “Celebrating PJ.”

Porsha and Dennis’ moms are all smiles

Marlo Hampton & Porsha Williams

“The day was magical,” the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE exclusively for this week’s issue, sharing a collection of photos from the stunning shower thrown by her “loving fiancé,” Dennis McKinley and planned alongside ellyB Events.

“It was amazing to walk into a room and feel that much love. I have such a tremendous support system around me and women who lift me up and are just so incredibly happy for me.”

Dennis was proud to please his future wife with the baby shower of her dreams, and shared the following heartfelt post via Instagram:

Congrats again to the happy couple!