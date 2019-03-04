The event, which aired LIVE Tyler Perry Studios, was hosted by social media superstars DC Young Fly and Jess Hilarious.
Performers included Blue Face made his TV debut performing his smash hit “Thotiana,” veteran viral sensation Soulja Boy, who was honored with an award for his social media comback, lit up the stage with a medley of his classics including “Crank That” “Kiss Me Through The Phone,” and “Pretty Boy Swag” and his latest song “Cut That Check.”
There were also appearances by show creator Mike Epps, comedian Michael Blackson, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Waka Flocka, Tammy Rivera, Deb Antney; social media personalities Andrew Caldwell, Blame it on Kway, Kendall Kyndoll; the cast of BET’s AMERICAN SOUL: Kaitlyn Nichol, Jelani Winston, and Christopher Jefferson; and many more.
Photos + video below…
Comedian Mike Epps (executive producer)
Soulja Boy won the ‘social verified’ award and performed a medley of his classic hits.
Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera
Blue Face, who made his tv debut with “Thotiana” performance, must have missed the memo about Burberry.
Social media sensation “Mr. DeliverT” aka Andrew Caldwell struck a pose rocking Fendi from head to toe.
Yung Miami from the City Girls
IG comedian Kendall Kyndall strikes a pose.
Jacky Oh
Zoe Fenty (Wild ‘n Out)
Shiggy, who created the social media dance craze for Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ busts a move onstage.
Comedian Michael Blackson
Complete list of winners:
LMAO! Award – Social media is the new frontier of comedy and this social media star keeps viewers laughing 24/7: @ThatGirlJayCole
ISSA WAVE (category sheds light on newer music artists who have made some of the biggest waves in music over the past year on social media; breaking out via streaming sites and underground radio shows): @CityGirls
SOCIAL HUSTLE (catagory highlights an individual who has taken social media savvy and flipped it into big business): @Supa_Cent
BEST CELEB FOLLOW (The most influential social artist has nabbed streams, likes, views across platforms, catapulting their offline career.): @IAmCardiB
SOCIAL VERIFIED (This award honors an individual who dominates social media with the best memes and viral moments): @SouljaBoy
SOCIAL MOVEMENT (This honoree has used their platform to draw attention to injustices and take a stand for change): @ShaunKing
THE BET “SOCIAL AWARDS” was produced by BET Networks and executive produced by Mike Epps, Kyra Robinson, Keshia Williams, Nile Evans and Patty DiMaria.