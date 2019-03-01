Offset’s Baby Mama Wants You To Know She Feels ‘Somekindaway’ About ‘Father of 4’ Lyrics… (VIDEO)

Offset’s lyrics have struck a nerve with one of his baby mamas.

In the intro of “Father Of 4”, Offset apologizes to his daughter Kalea for being absent the first few years of her life, stating that he had his doubts about paternity:

Kalea, you my first, first daughter

I missed the first years of your life, I’m sorry

Tell the truth, I ain’t really know if I was your father

Tell the truth, I really don’t even know your mama

Well Shya L’amour, Kalea’s mom, feels somekindaway about the mention and recently hit social media to address it.

In a recent Instagram live stream, Shya shares her side of the story about the touchy subject stating she reached out to Offset SEVERAL times after finding out she was pregnant and even offered to do DNA testing prove paternity.

In response to news he was a dad, Offset allegedly blocked Shya and changed his number.







Shya feels he’s attempting to change the narrative with his lyrics after she’s done all the painstaking work of having and raising their 3-Year-old alone. In addition to that, Shya also reveals he was hiding another girlfriend who was pregnant at the exact same time.

Shya further explains in a subsequent Instagram post, where she states:

I’m not in “DeNiAL” about how she was created! Y’all saying one night stand but if I didn’t get pregnant the first time and blocked after telling him that I was pregnant , you think it woulda really been just a one night stand?? Lol…. YES im still healing from this! I endured a lot up until he was finally ready to acknowledge her… I stayed quiet for so long because I didn’t want him to resent her! The biggest blessing is that he is in her life now… I know and appreciate this. But if you’re gonna mention me and OUR story then tell the WHOLE truth! All love to him and his wife.. and for the record she really has brung out the king in him! & I appreciate her for that!

What are your thoughts about this Offset ‘baby mama drama’?

