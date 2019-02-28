Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta says she’s choosing to move in silence these days.

One of my favorite quotes is “when you build in silence, people won’t know what to attack” and apparently the OG housewife is of a similar mindset when it comes to her coins.

In a recent video Leakes reveals that an unnamed person has been working behind the scenes trying to stop her bag!

Details + video below…

In the video above, Nene explains:

I have chosen to move in silence on a lot of projects because I have learned… I said on my social media that ‘I know that my number one hater is watching and I know they try to block your blessings’. No I don’t believe that people can block your blessings, but when you are in the entertainment business, people can block you from working. Not THAT’S for real.







Nene recently filmed a pilot for a scripted series called ‘Ride or Die’ and once the word was out, she shared the news on her timeline.

In her recent video, Leakes also explains why she chose to keep her involvement in her latest project under wraps, stating:

I didn’t want to talk about the scripted series, I love television, I’ve had many opportunites to do certain things and I know a certain someone that has reached out and tried to stop a lot of the things I try to do.

What are your thoughts about Nene’s commentary?

Who on earth could be trying to stop Nene’s bag???