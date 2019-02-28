Kenya Moore Says Restaurant Kicked Her Out for Changing Baby Brooklyn At Table…

Kenya Moore and her adorable daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly struck an adorable pose for instagram recently.

In addition to the cute shot, the former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member also shared that she’s been going though a bit of growing pains when it comes to being a new mom.

Moore, 50, states that she was recently KICKED OUT of a restaurant when she changed her daughter’s diaper while dining.

Last week when I was traveling with Brooklyn, I got kicked out of a restaurant for changing her diaper! OMG, I was so embarrassed. I had no idea about these rules!

Kenya shared her story via Instagram recently, stating:

Kenya soon got schooled on the inappropriate actions by seasoned Mom’s online, but she admits being a mom is a learning process.

What are your thoughts about Kenya Moore’s restaurant mishap?