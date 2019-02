Earlier this week, singer R. Kelly was released from jail after a ‘female friend’ posted his bond.

That “female friend” who bailed the R&B singer out of jail when he was unable to come up with the $100,000.00 needed for his bond after being charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse involving minors, has been identified as Chicago business woman Valenica Love.

Love is speaking out and wants the world to know a few things about why she chose to post the cash.

Media has been having a field day after reports that a female Chicago business owner came up with the dough to free R. Kelly from the Cook County jail.

Valencia Love, 47, who reportedly owns Love on the Blu Restaurant and has financial ties to Lordan Child Christian Daycare Academy came up with the $100,000 (10% of Kelly’s $1Million bail) needed for him to be released on bond.

Valencia Patrice Love, age 47 of Romeoville says she is a friend of #RKelly on his 4 bond slips. She paid a total of $100,000 to get Kelly out of jail.

Love spoke with Tia Ewing of Fox32News where she says R. Kelly isn’t “broke” and she only did it because she was his friend and that’s what friends do.

R. Kelly is due back in court on March 22 where he faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted.