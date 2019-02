Offset is NOT HERE for all the blawg talk these days… especially when it comes to his marriage to fellow superstar Cardi B.

The “Father Of 4” rapper recently sat down with GQ to discuss his new album and his musical journey as a member of the Migos and spouse to Cardi B.

Offset claims it was bloggers who wreaked havoc on his relationship and all the drama damn near ruined his relationship (as if blawgs are to blame for his indiscretions and not his bad choices… *sigh* but I digress.)

In his GQ feature, Offet explains how the blogs caught him slipping, and it almost ruined his marriage stating:

I’m 27, I’m a young guy, we done stepped into some things we didn’t really know too much about. We love each other and everything, but it’s like, we was going through a separation — both of us are artists on top too — so when certain blogs would lie or say something that wasn’t true, I would still become the bad guy somehow. I don’t get why it can’t just be: I f–ked up, I made my say, and we moved past that sh-t.

Offset also explained why he decided to public apologize, and how “the blogs” create insecurities in his household stating:

You know me as Offset from the Migos. The personal s***, that’s for me and my family. When I do my apology, I’m doing it for my family, bro. It’s not for you. You’ve got to keep your family tight, especially in the public eye. I ain’t no perfect dude, I’ve done some f***d up s***. But we moved past that. I’m growing as a man, I’m educating myself. The blogs just trying to be shooting n***s down all day, bro. At the end of the day, it causes insecurities inside the house. Keep that to yourself. I can’t go in your living room and tell you how your step daddy is f****d up because he did this or that. I would never do that. So that song is just a personal song.