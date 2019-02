Meet Emmett Murphy, aka “Jackpot”. Jackpot was arrested in his swanky million dollar midtown Atlanta condo one day before Super Bowl 53, charged with trafficking women.

The suspect currently remains in Fulton County jail, ultiple charges, including trafficking of persons for labor servitude and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude after a woman claim she was flown into Atlanta and threatened with bodily harm if she didn’t prostitute herself.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, the suspect was arrested Feb. 2 in Atlanta.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman from New Jersey told officers that she met the suspect on social media and the two chatted online for about six months.

The woman says the suspect repeatedly asked her to come to Atlanta to be in a music video and she eventually gave in after the suspect offered her $3,000.

She arrived in Atlanta around 5 p.m. Feb. 2, the night before Super Bowl LIII and states that as soon as she arrived at the suspect’s condo, he told her she’d be dancing naked at a strip club and selling her body for money.

The woman also said the suspect told her that she’d be giving him all the money earned from her “work”.

[Sidebar: This should be a lesson to all you “Instagram Models” that getting “flewed in” is not all it’s cracked up to be. But I digress.]

Investigators say the woman claims there was also another woman inside the condo, who told the young lady that the suspect would beat her if she didn’t listen to him.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators obtained a search warrant for Murphy’s condo. They also spoke with a woman who gave them additional information about the alleged operation who told them:

There is a hierarchy of women in New Jersey who the suspect considers his wives. The women in New Jersey have more freedom and all work in strip clubs.

The woman also told police that she accompanied the suspect and the 19-year-old victim on the trip from New Jersey to Atlanta and that the victim did not fully know about the lifestyle she was going to be a part of.

Murphy’s lawyer, Mohammed Luwemba told WSB reporter Michael Seiden that his client is the true victim in the situation, stating:

He’s distraught. He’s shocked and he can’t believe that he’s been victimized this way by the judicial system.

He called the allegations false and blameless.

We just talked with the attorney for the man accused of human trafficking. He gave us this photo of the suspect and his daughter + said his client is a victim. @SeidenWSBTV has his full interview on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/jCRFOFAG6j — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has released the following statement:

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has the case and is conducting a thorough investigation to determine if we should formally charge him. We plan to make this determination within 30 days.”