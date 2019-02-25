Singer R. Kelly posed for the mugshot above as he enters his latest legal battle over the sexual assault allegations that have plagued him for years.

Following his surrender to Chicago police Friday night, Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. set the singer’s bond at $1 million during a Saturday afternoon court appearance, however he’s still failed to post the $100,000 bail.

Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four underage accusers between 1998 and 2010. While he has denied any wrongdoing, another tape has surfaced today.

State Attorney Foxx released a statement with details of the 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse filed against R. Kelly.

Three accusers were under between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time of the offenses, and Kelly was more than five years older.

Kelly is accused of incidents involving a young woman, identified as H.W., from May 26, 1998 to May 25, 1999. Those accusations resulted in an indictment on four counts.

The second accuser, identified as R.L., says there was an incident between Sept. 26, 1998 and Sept. 25, 2001. Those accusations resulted in an indictment on two counts.

The third accuser, identified as L.P., cited an incident that occurred from May 1, 2009 and Jan. 31. Kelly was indicted on three more counts for those acts.

In the instance of a fourth accuser, identified by Foxx as L.C., an indictment on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse was handed down based on transmission of semen on the body of the accuser for the purpose of sexual gratification. That incident, the prosecution said, occurred on Feb. 18, 2003.

The charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony, Foxx said, carrying a sentencing range of three to seven years per count.

Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney, told reporters Saturday that his client “really doesn’t have any money at this point” due to “mismanagement,” “hangers-on” and “bad deals.”

He added, however, that Kelly would ultimately be able to come up with the $100,000 bail and as of today’s date, Kelly is still sitting in the Cook County jail.

Another factor that could be keeping Kelly detained is his child support debt.

According to CNN, Kelly owes upwards of $169,000 in child support – which the court ordered him to pay by March 3. He’s facing eviction from his Chicago studio for unpaid rent of more than $166,000.

Meawhile, a 2nd tape has surfaced which allegedly shows Kelly in the act with a 14 year old victim and it has been turned over to prosecutors.

TMZ reports that the tape shows Kelly repeatedly “coaching” the girl through various sexual situations.

At one point, we’re told R. Kelly is seen choking the girl while having anal intercourse. Our sources also say there’s a part where he takes some sort of lotion and “sprays” it all over her face. We’re told he then chokes her, mounts her from behind and turns her face to the camera for a reaction shot.

There may also be a 3rd tape showing R. Kelly with a different girl — who, at the time, was somewhere between 13 and 16 years old. Prosecutors are reportedly in the process of securing that tape as well.

It doesn’t look good for the pied piper!

