Just a few weeks back singer Keri Hilson hit the net to tell fans she left music of her own free will (click HERE if you missed that).

Well now she wants you to know that there’s something (or someone) blocking her from making a return.

Details below…

Hilson shared a lengthy ‘confession’ via her instagram stories and admits she has a ton of music that she can’t release for some unknown reason…

After sharing the post, Keri said she felt as if a weight had been lifted…

What are your thoughts about Keri Hilson’s ‘true confession’?