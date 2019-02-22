Condolences: T.I.’s Sister Precious Harris Dead at 66…

Heartbreaking news today as it’s been revealed that Precious Harris, the sister of rapper Clifford “Tip” Harris, has passed away after a major car accident last week.

Precious’ daughter, Kamaya, confirmed the news in a heartfelt social media post.

Details below…

TMZ further reports that T.I. and his wife, Tiny, are, as expected, “devastated” by the news as the rapper was incredibly close to his older sister.

The couple shut down production of their VH1 reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, just last week, after learning of the events that led to Precious’ hospitalization.

While it remains a mystery what caused the wreck, it has been reported that Precious hit a pole, with that event triggering a severe asthma attack. She was immediately taken to the hospital and placed in ICU.

In his own message of remembrance of his sister,T.I. wrote, “We Love You Dearly Baby Girl….,” in an Instagram post.

Condolences to the Harris family and friends during this difficult time.