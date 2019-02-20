OFF THE MARKET: Ed Hartwell Marries Woman Keisha Knight Pulliam Claimed Was Mistress in Divorce Proceedings…

NEWSFLASH! Ed Hartwell is off the market… again.

The former NFL baller, who was once married to Real Housewives alum Lisa Wu and former Cosby Kid Keshia Knight Pulliam, has now jumped the broom for the third time.

Hartwell, who welcomed a third child a few months back, most recently married his baby mama.

Details below…

Hartwell most recently made headlines when he married Keisha Knight-Pulliam after a mere four months of dating back 2016, six months later they were in divorce court and Harrell claimed he was duped into fathering a child (click HERE if you missed that).

Nevertheless, Hartwell moved on to the woman he was allegedly seeing all along, Tonya Carroll, and fathered a child.

The couple recently welcomed a baby girl named Sevynn Elíse.

[FLASHBACK: It’s Over!! Keshia Knight-Pulliam & Ed Hartwell Divorce Final + Hartwell Moves on With New Family… ]

The former NFL baller has also landed a new wife as he made an honest woman out of Carroll, who recently took to Instagram to announce their marriage, posing in a custom jacket that read “just married.”

Rest and Relaxation after a great night of celebrating one of the most Amazing moments in my life…

Life’s journey is never defined upfront but seemingly always worth the unknown journey!! #soinlovewithourlife 💕🥰

#MrsH💋

The new “Mrs. Hartwell” also shared an image of her new rock with the caption:

Coincidentally, Tonya Carroll (aka Mrs. Tonya Hartwell) is the woman that “Cosby Show” actress Keshia Knight-Pulliam, named in court proceedings as Ed Hartwell’s mistress during their bitter divorce/custody battle.

Congrats to the happy couple.

What are your thoughts about this newly wedded couple?