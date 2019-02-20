Future, Young Thug, Pusha T & More Attend Gunna ‘Drip or Drown 2’ Listening Party… (PHOTOS)

Gunna Had his private listening party for “Drip Or Drown 2” at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta last night (February 19, 2019).

Attendees included Future, Young Thug, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Cash Xo, Nav, Southside, asap Bari, Slim Jimmy and more.

Photos below…

Gunna

Future

Rumor has it that Future and one of his baby mamas got into a bit of a scuffle last night after she playfully pulled his dreads. Word on the curb is that Future’s bodyguards promptly handled the situation and the party moved on.

Pusha T, Gunna, Future

The Georgia Aquarium

Playboi Carti

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics