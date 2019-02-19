Kenya Moore & Baby Brooklyn Spent Valentine’s Day in NYC…

Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ cast member Kenya Moore is basking in the joys of motherhood.

The new mom recently shared more photos of Baby Brooklyn, who was conceived through rigorous in-vetro fertilization treatments, as they readied for a trip to visit her sperm donor daddy Marc Daly in NYC.

Photos below…

Kenya shared the adorable image above as she and baby Brooklyn headed to New York for a paternal visit recently. In the caption, Moore referred to baby Brooklyn as her miracle baby, stating:

She’s trying to say 👋 #brooklyndaly #miraclebaby

Later, the former beauty and her daughter shared a few private moments at her husband’s restaurant for Valentine’s day.

#perks

When he shuts down a whole business to have a private romantic #valentinesday for his wife and baby 💕

Happy Valentines Day #teamtwirl @socolounge

The cute couple also shared an intimate family moment with fans…

Good morning from #theDalys

@thebrooklyndaly @socobk ♥️♥️♥️

#family #love

Isn’t LOVE beautiful!?!!

Many seem to feel that Kenya traveled to NYC just for the V-Day photo op and that could be the case. I just wonder why Kenya is still posted up in Atlanta ALONE with the baby while Marc is in NYC.

It’s got to be difficult being a first time single mom while your “hubby” lives in a totally different state… but if they like it, I love it.

At least baby Brooklyn got to spend some time with her sperm donor daddy for Valentine’s Day.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s family photos?