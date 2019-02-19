Jussie Smollett’s name is mud on the internet streets and apparently his EMPIRE feels the same.

It was previously rumored that Smollett had orchestrated his own attack because his character was being written out of the show, however Empire writer’s disputed the chatter.

After Chicago PD “changed the trajectory” of their investigation, it seems that the writers of EMPIRE did the same with their story line.

Investigators are still delving into details about what REALLY happened to Jussie Smollett in the alleged assault last month, and the focus has intensified on the Empire actor.

In light of news that Smollett may have orchestrated his own attack, the Fox drama will be cutting the performer out of several scenes.

Deadline has confirmed with well placed sources that Smollett’s scenes in episodes of the Lee Daniels and Danny Strong co-created series are being slashed for production on Empire this week. While the show is back at work today in the Windy City after the long weekend, Smollett will be a rare presence on the set of the Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard led show.

The actor has also very low key since new developments leaked that two brothers, who are associates of Smolletts, claimed to have been paid to follow through with the alleged hoax.

Smollett has also been a no show as Chicago PD requested another interview with him.

While we are not in a position to confirm, deny or comment on the validity of what’s been unofficially released, there are some developments in this investigation and detectives have some follow-ups to complete which include speaking to the individual who reported the incident. pic.twitter.com/b9GgXbSUt9 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Smollett has lawyered up and is refusing direct contact with the police at this time.

“There are no plans for Jussie Smollett to meet with Chicago police today. Any news reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate,” an emailed statement from public relations consultant Anne Kavanagh reads. “Smollett’s attorneys will keep an active dialogue going with Chicago police on his behalf. We have no further comment today.”

