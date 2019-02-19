NEWSFLASH!! Senator Bernie Sanders is entering the presidential race once again.

This will be his second time seeking the Democratic presidential nomination after losing to Hillary Clinton back in 2016.

The Vermont independent and 2016 Democratic primary runner-up announced earlier today that he vowed to finish what he started in his first race.

Sander’s announced his candidacy in an interview with CBS This Morning on Feb 19th:

Three years ago, during our 2016 campaign, when we brought forth our progressive agenda we were told that our ideas were ‘radical’ and ‘extreme,’” Mr. Sanders said on Tuesday in an early-morning email to supporters, citing those health, economic and education policies as well as combating climate change and raising taxes on wealthy Americans. “Well, three years have come and gone. And, as result of millions of Americans standing up and fighting back, all of these policies and more are now supported by a majority of Americans.

Mr. Sanders did not shy away from calling himself a democratic socialist as he anticipates that Donald Trump will say he “wants the United States to become Venezuela.”