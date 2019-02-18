Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Tags USHER in ‘Soulmate’ Post…

Once upon a time… way back in the early 2000’s, Usher Raymond and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas were a couple.

Chilli was one-third of the hottest girl group at the time, TLC, and Usher was a rising solo artist with his first Billboard 100 hit, “U Remind Me.”

We first fell in love with the couple as they played their love affair out in the music video for Usher’s single, as Chilli was also his ‘older’ leading lady in REAL LIFE.

Now that Valentine’s day has come and gone, it seems that Chilli was ‘reminded’ of her soulmate and she chose to let him know via social media.

Details below…

Chilli shared the following post via Instagram recently, and just so happened to tag Usher…

The TLC songstress has since removed the tag but we all know Chilli was a ‘fan favorite’ for Usher, who moved on to marry twice, Tameka Raymond (with whom he bore two sons) and then Grace Miguel, with whom he recently parted ways.

Chilli has never married, however she’s sought love in several reality shows and has been linked to several celebs (i.e. Floyd Mayweather, Nick Cannon, Wayne Brady).

Perhaps Chilli has been waiting for Usher all this time.

Whatever the case, it’s not the first time Chilli has posted her ex-love on social media. She shared a sentimental ‘Happy Birthday’ post just a few months back…

Maybe she wants that ol’ thang back…