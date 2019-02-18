5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 11, Episode 15 ‘Let’s Make It Official’ + Watch FULL Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 15th episode of it’s 11th season last night (Feb 17th).

[FLASHBACK: RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on RHOA Season 11, Episode 14 ‘Lost in Translation’ + Watch FULL Video… ]

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Let’s Make It Official’ as the ladies all settle back into life in Atlanta after their Tokyo Girl’s trip.

As Porsha and Dennis prepare for their baby to arrive, the ladies speculate when the parents-to-be will take their relationship to the next level. While Eva deals with the stresses of wedding planning, Kandi and Todd struggle with the decision to use a surrogate. As Gregg goes into surgery, Nene tries to not let their marriage woes stop her from being a supportive wife, and Cynthia and Marlo are there for Mrs. Leakes in her time of need.

Recap + video below…

It’s all about love & relationships now that the ladies are back in the Big Peach.

Shamari & Ronnie snag some friends…

Porsha and Dennis couple up with Shamari & Ronnie for a double date at a family fun center.

Apparently Porsha and Shamari have been thrust together since they are in similar age groups and now they are forging a “friendship”.

If you recall, Shamari revealed a while back that she and Porsha attended the same high school (even though Porsha didn’t remember) and it seems Shamari is now on cloud nine that she has someone in her corner.

The men get along great as well, in fact, while the girls are playing pool, Ronnie gets Dennis to reveal that he’s planning to propose to Porsha in a few days.

Nene is afraid of losing Gregg and is taking out on him…

Nene returns home from Tokyo and Gregg has lavished her with flowers and cute notes. “Love You, Miss You, Want You” can be seen written in big bold letters on an arrangement on the counter.

Nene admits things between she and her husband Gregg have been rocky for a while. In fact, the OG housewife admits that they were having problems communicating even BEFORE Gregg was diagnosed with Cancer.

Now that he is going through his health crisis, it seems that their relationship is suffering a crisis of its own.

Whatever is going on between the two is causing some questionable responses from Nene, as his caretaker.

For instance, Gregg was scheduled for another surgical procedure and Nene decided to drop him off and run errands instead of waiting.

Wouldn’t you want to stay around while your husband is under anesthesia??

Later, Nene confesses that she’s feeling overwhelmed and it seems that her decision making is most likely affected by her terror at what could happen to her husband.

Kandi meets a surrogate…

Kandi and Todd are moving forward with the surrogacy process and meet with Dr. Jackie to discuss.

Todd is a bit iffy about it, and expresses his concerns so Kandi decides to do a bit more research.

The couple has 2 embryos remaining and they don’t want to destroy them.

Kandi would prefer to carry her own children, she can’t due to fibroids and other health concerns, therefore a surrogate is their only option.

Kandi and Todd meet with a potential carrier at Dr. Jackie’s office and get to ask all the pressing questions one would want to know… like, have you done this before? is there any chance you would keep our child? what does your significant other think about you carrying someone elses child?

The woman eases their fears by being open and honest about the process. She’s carried a child for a couple before and she has no wishes to keep anyone’s baby. She considers herself a ‘vessel’ and feels she’s doing a good deed. The potential surrogate also admits that she’s not in a relationship, so there are no issues pertaining to a significant other.

It all sounds good in theory and Dr. Jackie seems pleased that the process is moving forward.

Eva has a breakdown…

Eva Marcille is planning for her wedding and apparently she’s having problems finding a dress.

At least TWO have arrived, but she’s planning for THREE. She needs one for the wedding, one for the reception and a third for pictures (I assume).

Whatever the case, Eva wants things to be perfect but the two dresses she receives just aren’t what she was hoping for.

One is too tight, the other is too sheer and the wedding is just 3 weeks away. It’s all too much to take, especially since she just lost her grandfather.

Eva suffers a emotional breakdown and admits that she’s spent so much money… was only supposed to have 150 guests but the list has expanded to 220, has to pay for the venue, food, floral, dress for Marley… and still no wedding dress for her.

Porsha FINALLY gets engaged!

Porsha has been getting engaged all season long and it finally came to pass during episode 15.

Dennis had big plans for his baby mama. He took her on a helicopter ride over the city that landed in the perfect spot for him to pop the question.

Rose pedals lead the way as a familiar tune is playing in the background.

Porsha is surprised to see singer Lil Mo singing ‘4-ever,’ which she said is her favorite song. There are even clips of Porsha singing it to Dennis in the past.

As Lil Mo croons ‘Can you live with it, lovin me for life. To have and hold forever. Baby ride or die til death do us part, let’s make it last 4-ever…’ Dennis takes a knee and Porsha bursts into tears.

[FLASHBACK: She Said ‘HELL YES!’ Porsha Williams Announces Engagement (PHOTOS)]

In her confessional, Porsha tearfully admits that she never thought she would ever have someone to love her like Dennis. She also speaks about how she went through her miscarriage alone and now she’s pregnant by a man who loves and adores her.

It was a beautiful moment.

What did you think of this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?