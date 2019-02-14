Tamar Braxton just made television history.

Dina Lohan, Ricky Williams, Lolo Jones, Tamar Braxton, and Kandi Burruss all headed into Wednesday night’s finale of Celebrity Big Brother (CBB) with hopes of winning the season 2 title

Braxton took the win.

“I am a huge fan of this show. I played the game to the best of my ability,” she said, before getting even more personal. “I lost my job publicly in front of everybody. I lost my husband. . . And I almost lost my life.”

For winning the show, Braxton walked away with the $250,000 prize while Williams earned the $50,000 runner-up prize.

Tamar shared the good news with her social media following last night, stating that she has big plans with her winnings.

Tamar’s win makes her the first-ever black housemate to win the grand prize. Congrats to Braxton on her CBB win!

