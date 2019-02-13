‘Housewives’ BEEF! #RHOA Nene Leakes Claims Lisa Vanderpump Stole Bar Idea, Vanderpump Responds… (VIDEO)

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has had a low-key beef brewing with another franchises ‘wife’ for a while now and it’s finally hitting the blawgs.

In a recent interview with Jenny McCarthy, Leakes reveals how Lisa Vanderpump did “some real foul shit” to her that left her feeling some kinda way.

“She knows that we have a little something, something she did to me,” NeNe said. “I’ve never really addressed it…She did.”

Details + video below…

NeNe says she misspoke a few weeks back when she said during a recent episode of WWHL that he wanted to go head to head with Lisa Rinna from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”… in fact, she really meant another Lisa… Lisa Vanderpump!

Leakes clarifies her statement in an interview with Jenny McCarthy:

“We would ride down that West Hollywood area where all the gay bars are, and I have a large gay fan base. I kept thinking ‘it would be so cool if I had a bar right in here somewhere.’ And that space was empty and kind of raggedy-looking and torn down.”

The reality star recalls that a few years ago, while she was living in Los Angeles while working on “Glee” and “New Normal,” Nene had an idea to open a bar in West Hollywood.

NeNe explained that she noticed that popular gay bar The Abbey was close by and thought, ‘This is a cool spot because I can get some of the business from The Abbey. I have a large gay fan base.’

Leakes thought it would be a bright idea to get some advice about the area, so she hit up Lisa Vanderpump, thinking she would help her in the decision.

Bad move… what happens next (according to Nene) is that Vanderpump talked her out of it and then went behind her back and snatched up the property!

She said, ‘Oh darling, darling, it’s a piece of crap and they’re charging so much for it darling’.

NeNe explained that she and Lisa never actually discussed the issue, but NeNe claimed it’s something that’s unspoken, but known between them.

For the record, Lisa Vanderpump has sorta kinda responded to the accusations and seems to be clueless that Nene had any bad feelings.

When asked about it, Vanderpump states to US Magazine:

It’s the first thing I’ve heard about it in six years, so it’s been a surprise. It’s my 35th restaurant (Pump). It’s from the same landlord as the landlord at SUR. It’s 200 yards down the road.

What are your thoughts about this brewing ‘beef’ between Nene Leakes and Lisa Vanderpump?