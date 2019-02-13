Cover Shots: #RHOA Porsha Williams Supports Black Designer For Maternity Spread… (PHOTOS)

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is basking in the glow of her last few moments of motherhood and celebrates with a glowing photo spread.

The hot new mom-to-be shared a few images from a recent magazine feature and in light of the ongoing debate over European fashion houses being racist, it’s refreshing to see Williams embracing a black designer for her shoot.

Bahamian designer Theodore Elyett was the mastermind behind Porsha’s eye catching golden ensemble, which was featured on the cover of Rolling Out magazine.

Eylett even shared a behind the scenes look from Porsha’s photoshoot…

In the article, Porsha speaks about the legacy of her late, great grandfather Hosea Williams and his impact to Atlanta.

She also reveals how many African-American entrepreneurs in Atlanta stick together and support each other in business.

“Atlanta is definitely a place where you can make a great living for yourself being African American,” Williams said. “We do support each other a lot. A lot of people definitely try to network with each other to keep that going.”

PHOTOS: Porsha Willam’s Instagram