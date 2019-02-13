Cover Shots: #RHOA Porsha Williams Supports Black Designer For Maternity Spread… (PHOTOS)

The hot new mom-to-be shared a few images from a recent magazine feature and in light of the ongoing debate over European fashion houses being racist, it’s refreshing to see Williams embracing a black designer for her shoot.
Details below…
View this post on Instagram
…a glimpse #BehindTheScenes at the full gown created for @realhousewivesofatlanta star and @dishnation personality @porsha4real – shot in #TheBahamas for @rollingout Magazine. – Photographer: @stanlophotography MUA: @sarshalepeche Hair: @hairbyestylez Video: @ndofilms @karlylecam
In the article, Porsha speaks about the legacy of her late, great grandfather Hosea Williams and his impact to Atlanta.
She also reveals how many African-American entrepreneurs in Atlanta stick together and support each other in business.
“Atlanta is definitely a place where you can make a great living for yourself being African American,” Williams said.
“We do support each other a lot. A lot of people definitely try to network with each other to keep that going.”