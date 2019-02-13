Boo’d Up: Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna New Power Couple… (PHOTOS)

Newsflash… there’s a new musical power couple on the horizon.

Tongues started wagging when Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna were spotted canoodling during Grammy weekend in LA and apparently rumors are true.

Soulja Boy even hit the net to make it ‘Instagram official’.

Details below…

Welp… Chyna is still out there tryna secure the bag and Soulja Boy is her next conquest.

Chyna, who recently broke up with her last sponsor boyfriend, was the arm piece for the ‘crank dat’ rapper and apparently their more than JUST FRIENDS.

TMZ even confirmed the news stating:

Sources close to both Chyna and Soulja tell us they’ve been dating for more than a week … a relationship that blossomed on Instagram, after each slid into the other’s DMs. We’re told SB and Chyna finally met up at Sean Kingston’s L.A. penthouse last week, and things got heated — in a good way.

What are your thoughts about this new ‘power couple’?