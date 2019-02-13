Big Boi Releases Visual For ‘Doin’ it’ ft. Sleepy Brown + Announces Dungeon Family Tour… (VIDEO)

Just prior to his the performance with Travis Scott and Maroon 5, Big Boi relelased two new singles: “Doin’ It,” featuring Sleepy Brown, and “Return of the Dope Boi,” featuring Killer Mike & Backbone.
He’s also released an official video for ‘Doin’ It’ and his wife, Sherlita Patton appears as the object of his love & affection.
Check out the video below…
The tour will featuring perfomances by Big Boi, Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize, and KP the Great and will hit Atlanta on April 20th at the Fox Theatre.
April 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
April 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
April 17 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
April 18 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
April 20 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theater
April 22 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theater
April 23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
April 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
April 25 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
April 27 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station