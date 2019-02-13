Big Boi Releases Visual For ‘Doin’ it’ ft. Sleepy Brown + Announces Dungeon Family Tour… (VIDEO)

Antwan ‘Big Boi’ Patton may have caught a lot of flack for his Super Bowl performance but he will always be a hometown favorite.

Just prior to his the performance with Travis Scott and Maroon 5, Big Boi relelased two new singles: “Doin’ It,” featuring Sleepy Brown, and “Return of the Dope Boi,” featuring Killer Mike & Backbone.

He’s also released an official video for ‘Doin’ It’ and his wife, Sherlita Patton appears as the object of his love & affection.

Check out the video below…

In addition to his new music, Big announced an upcoming 2019 Dungeon Family tour that is scheduled to begin in April.

The tour will featuring perfomances by Big Boi, Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize, and KP the Great and will hit Atlanta on April 20th at the Fox Theatre.

April 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

April 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

April 17 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

April 18 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

April 20 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theater

April 22 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theater

April 23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

April 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

April 25 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 27 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

What are your thoughts about Big Boi’s new video?