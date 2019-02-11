T.I. Calls for 3 Month Boycott of GUCCI After Blackface Backlash…

Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris is NOT happy about Gucci’s recent blackface controversy and the subsequent apology that followed.
[READ: WTF?!? Gucci Issues Public Apology for ‘Blackface’ Sweater…]
The popular European fashion house was quick to remove the controversial sweater from shelves and apologized publicly for their blackface-esque blunder, but many are not so quick to forgive and forget and T.I, Soulja Boy and more wants to make sure they feel it in their bottom line.
Tip, a self-professed “7-figure a year customer” of Gucci, took to Instagram to issue a “call to action’ against the top fashion label, effective immediately.
In another post captioned “THIS IS THE AGENDA!!!”, the popular entertainer laid out a 3 month plan to hit Gucci where it hurts.
1. Stop buying Gucci for the next 3 months.
2. If you own anything Gucci, do not wear it!
3. Share with your network!
Rapper Soulja Boy, whose forehead has spent his recent resurgence rocking a Gucci headband, chimed in on the matter as well, stating that he’s ‘cancelling’ the brand until further notice.