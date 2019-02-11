T.I. Calls for 3 Month Boycott of GUCCI After Blackface Backlash…

Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris is NOT happy about Gucci’s recent blackface controversy and the subsequent apology that followed.

[READ: WTF?!? Gucci Issues Public Apology for ‘Blackface’ Sweater…]

The popular European fashion house was quick to remove the controversial sweater from shelves and apologized publicly for their blackface-esque blunder, but many are not so quick to forgive and forget and T.I, Soulja Boy and more wants to make sure they feel it in their bottom line.

Details below…

Tip, a self-professed “7-figure a year customer” of Gucci, took to Instagram to issue a “call to action’ against the top fashion label, effective immediately.

In another post captioned “THIS IS THE AGENDA!!!”, the popular entertainer laid out a 3 month plan to hit Gucci where it hurts.

1. Stop buying Gucci for the next 3 months. 2. If you own anything Gucci, do not wear it! 3. Share with your network!

Rapper Soulja Boy, whose forehead has spent his recent resurgence rocking a Gucci headband, chimed in on the matter as well, stating that he’s ‘cancelling’ the brand until further notice.