First comes love, then comes marriage… then comes Faith Evans with a baby carriage!

The R&B songstress married her longtime friend Bad Boy producer/reality star Stevie J by eloping to Vegas for a secret ceremony last June.

Now, almost a year later, the lovebirds admit that they are ready to start a family.

The couple shared the good news with Essence Magazine, on the red carpet of the 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala this past Saturday.

Faith and Steebie were among the guests at the 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel Saturday night, shared the good news while detailing all of the things they’re working on as a team.

“We’re working on finishing up our EP, doing a few TV projects, producing a few TV projects,” Evans said, “and if [Stevie] had his way working on an addition to our family.” “Twins!” Evans added with a smile.

The Jordans wed in Las Vegas last July, and collectively have a total of 10 children from previous relationships.

Evans and the Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star have been friends since the ’90s, and are so close that Stevie J. is even the godfather of Evan’s son, CJ Wallace, with her late husband, Notorious B.I.G.

Asked where they are in the baby-making process, Stevie flashed a huge smile, explaining: “We’re having a great night tonight.”

What are your thoughts about Stevie & Faith’s plan to expand their family?