Wait… is ‘blackface’ fashionable??? Well apparently it is to some.

Gucci introduced what they called the ‘wool balaclava jumper’ which caused them to get a huge backlash online.

You mean to tell me all the “black” dollars y’all spend at Gucci and they are over there disrespecting the culture like that?!? *sigh*

The popular fashion house has issued a public apology after complaints that a wool sweater with an oversized collar designed to cover the face too closely resembled blackface makeup.

Gucci pulled the item from its online and physical stores only AFTER they received complaints about the racist imagery.

Gucci posted an apology on Twitter Wednesday (2/6), stating it was committed to diversity and considered it a “fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected and at the forefront of every decision we make.”

The turtleneck black wool balaclava sweater, which sold for $890 online, covers the nose and includes a red cut-out for the mouth. It was ridiculed on social media as insensitive and racist, at a time when the U.S. is grappling with cases of old photos of politicians with their faces blackened.

“Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper,” Gucci said, adding that it intended to turn the incident “into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond.”

While many are astonished that Gucci, owned by French conglomerate Kering with an Italian design team, would be caught up in racially targeted advertising, they aren’t alone.

Several fashion houses have been accused of cultural and/or racial insensitivity in the past, including Italian designer Prada.

Back in December, Prada was forced to pule a line of accessories that featured a character with brown skin and exaggerated red lips after similar complaints they resembled blackface.

Non-Italian fashion brands have also been on the receiving end of complaints about insensitive products, behavior or ad campaigns.

Never forget H&M’s ‘Coolest Monkey in the Jungle’ controversy (click HERE if you missed that)

The swedish retailer thought it was a bright idea to feature a black child wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle” in advertising.

The campaign sparked celebrity protests and in South Africa, members of an opposition party stormed into some stores. The retailer apologized and life moved on, however it’s clear that fashion is not exempt from racist attitudes.

What are your thoughts about Gucci’s ‘blackface’ controversy?