The mid-season trailer for season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been released and it seems that “love & light” has left the building!

Bravo synopsis:

Porsha Williams gets engaged, things get wild in Kandi Burruss’ dungeon, rumors are swirling about Eva Marcille, and Nene Leakes goes off!

Check out the trailer below and share your thoughts…

It seems all the camaraderie falls to sh*t once the ladies return from their girl’s trip to Tokyo, Japan!

In the mid-season teaser, we get to see quite a bit of lezzzbun activities. Kandi’s Dungeon party brings out the “freak” in Cynthia Bailey and Shamari seems a bit touchy feely with Eva Marcille.

Meanwhile, on the relationship front, Porsha finally bags her baby daddy as he locks it down with a ring, Kandi & Todd aren’t seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to having a surrogate, Shamari and Ronnie seem to be having a few hiccups in their marriage, and Cynthia’s love life is heating up with her long distance boo, as he confirms there’s marriage on his mind.

Tannnya, who is now officially “Eva’s Friend” instead of Nene’s seems to be the new ‘Bone Carrier’ as she’s seen in the trailer telling her new BFF what she heard Nene stating about Eva’s finances.

Now for the juicy part! NeNe is still reeling from Gregg’s cancer scare and their relaitonship has yet to recover. There’s mention of the “d” word (divorce) and she’s also shown taking her frustrations out on her closest friends (i.e. Marlo & Cynthia).

There’s also a bit of a physical altercation with a cameraman that leaves us wide-eyed and gasping!

What are your thoughts about the mid-season trailer?