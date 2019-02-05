National radio and TV personality Rickey Smiley and singer and TV personality Adrienne Bailon Houghton hosted the 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration this past weekend in Atlanta.

Attendees included BET’s Head of Programming, Connie Orlando, Nene & Gregg Leakes (RHOA), Regina Belle, Cam Newton, Von Miller, Tamia, Grant Hill, Kirk Franklin, Syleena Johnson, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Rashan Ali, The Winans, Hezekiah Walker and many more.

Photos below…

(L-R) Carvin Winans, Tamia, Rickey Smiley, Michael Winans, Marvin Winans and Isaac Carree on stage.

The NFL-Sanctioned event, which took place during Super Bowl LIII week, first aired on BET last Saturday with a one-hour special that included performances by Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Winans, Lecrae, Hezekiah Walker, Tamia, Koryn Hawthorne, and the Super Bowl Gospel NFL Players Choir.

Kirk and Tammy Franklin

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

(L-R) Carvin Winans, Marvin Winans, Deborah Joy Winans

Grant Hill and Tamia

Regina Belle hosted the red carpet on behalf of AARP

The special also included appearances by Cam Newton, NeNe Leakes and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who was honored with the

annual “Faith in Action” Award for his work with his charity Von’s Vision.

Cam Newton

NeNe Leakes (L) and Hezekiah Walker

Lecrae (L) and Koryn Hawthorne

Michael “Mike” Keith (L) and Marvin “Slim” Scandrick of ‘112’

Von Miller accepts the “Faith in Action” Award

NFL PLayer’s Choir

Check your local listings for showtimes.

Photo Credit: BET