Attendees included BET’s Head of Programming, Connie Orlando, Nene & Gregg Leakes (RHOA), Regina Belle, Cam Newton, Von Miller, Tamia, Grant Hill, Kirk Franklin, Syleena Johnson, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Rashan Ali, The Winans, Hezekiah Walker and many more.
Photos below…
Kirk and Tammy Franklin
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
(L-R) Carvin Winans, Marvin Winans, Deborah Joy Winans
Grant Hill and Tamia
Regina Belle hosted the red carpet on behalf of AARP
The special also included appearances by Cam Newton, NeNe Leakes and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who was honored with the
annual “Faith in Action” Award for his work with his charity Von’s Vision.
Cam Newton
NeNe Leakes (L) and Hezekiah Walker
[READ: Nene & Gregg Leakes Named Ambassadors for American Cancer Society (PHOTOS)]
Lecrae (L) and Koryn Hawthorne
Michael “Mike” Keith (L) and Marvin “Slim” Scandrick of ‘112’
Von Miller accepts the “Faith in Action” Award
NFL PLayer’s Choir
Check your local listings for showtimes.
Photo Credit: BET