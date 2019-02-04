Soulja Boy Under Investigation For Kidnapping…

Uh Oh… Soulja Boy claims he’s had the biggest “comeback” of all time in 2019 but he may be in some deep doo-doo after these serious allegations of kidnapping.

Apparently the rapper got into an altercation with a woman he’s been dating and she is accusing him of tying her up and holding her against her will.

According to TMZ.

Sources familiar with the allegations tell TMZ, a woman named Kayla was at Soulja’s home in Agoura Hills just outside of L.A. Friday night, but at around 2:30 AM Saturday they began arguing and she was told to leave.

We’re told Kayla — who was apparently dating Soulja — got in her car, put it in reverse and backed down the driveway, where she clipped the curb. We’re told Soujla’s assistant was outside and witnessed it, and became “agitated” and the 2 started fighting.

Sources connected to Kayla claim Soulja came out and tried to break the fight up, but Kayla claims he punched and kicked her while she was on the ground, and then took her inside the garage and tied her to a chair with an extension cord.

The sources say Kayla was tied up for 6 hours.

We’re told she was released, went home and contacted police Saturday morning. We’re told she went to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and was discharged late Saturday night. She claims she has 3 fractured ribs and a concussion.

Soulja is on 5-years probation for a weapons conviction. He is not allowed to threaten anyone or possess any deadly weapon.