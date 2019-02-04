RHOA Eva Marcille & Headkrack Host Radio One Atlanta’s Big Game Party… (PHOTOS)

Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta played co-host to one of the many parties going on around Atlanta this past Super Bowl weekend.

The party, which was hosted by Radio One Atlanta, kicked off the Big Game weekend with a ‘Welcome to Atlanta Big Game Party’ housed at brand new night club, Republic and Eva hosted alongside Headkrack (DISH Nation)

Celebrity attendees included: Amina Buddafly (Love & Hip Hop New York), Reec, Special K, Cisco (Love & Hip Hop New York), Benzino, Chasten McCrary (Miss Black Georgia), Cocoa Brown (911), Woah Vickey (Instagram Sensation) and more.

Photos below…

Eva Marcille, Headkrack

Cisco, Amina Buddafly, Benzino

Titos Vodka sponsored the event, providing signature cocktails for guests. VIP’s had the opportunity to enjoy food, complimentary drinks, take photo’s in the photo booth, and party with Eva Marcille.

Eva’s hubby Michael Sterling was there for support.

Chasten McCrary (Miss Black Georgia)

Cocoa Brown

Hurricane Dave

Headkrack

[Photo Credit: Radio One Atlanta]