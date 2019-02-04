Shaquille O’Neal is now being mentioned as the cause of the heated battle resulting in the domestic violence incident between Bow Wow (Shad Moss) and Kiyomi Leslie (Leslie Holden).

WSBTV news reporter Michael Seiden has followed up with additional details regarding the dispute, stating:

Bow Wow’s girlfriend claims ATL rapper became “upset” and “jealous” after he saw her talking to another man at a Super Bowl party, police confirmed.

But wait… there’s more!

Details below…

Seiden continued, adding that investigators confirmed that “Bow Wow’s girlfriend told police that when the couple got home from the party, the ATL rapper confronted her before their argument turned physical.”

As previously reported, Bow Wow’s attorney stated that Holden was the aggressor in the situation and that Moss claims he never hit Holden.

The police report indicates that Holden’s story is a bit different:

Bow Wow’s girlfriend accused the ATL rapper of hitting her in the head, pulling her by her hair before dragging her from the bedroom and telling her to leave his place,” investigators confirmed.”

As previously reported, Bow Wow, through his attorney has vowed to assist in the criminal prosecution of his former flame.

Meanwhile, the couple has reportedly “unfollowed” each other on social media.