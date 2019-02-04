Bow Wow (Shad Moss) and Kiyomi Leslie (Leslie Holden) became a quick trending topic this past weekend after both were arrested after a domestic violence incident.

The rapper’s attorney has released a statement that includes additional details of the incident and says that his client was “wrongfully arrested” after being a VICTIM of assault and he plans to aid in the prosecution of his ex-girlfriend.

“Ms. Holden beat him with a lamp, bit him on his side, and spit on him while Bow Wow continually made efforts to avoid her…”

Details below…

In a statement to PEOPLE on Saturday (Feb. 2), Bow Wow’s attorney, Joe Habachy claims his client was the real victim and was “wrongfully arrested” by police.

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss was wrongfully arrested earlier this morning for the first time after being beaten by an out of control intoxicated female, Ms. Leslie Holden, in an Atlanta condominium.

According to a police report filed at the time of the incident, arresting officers claimed they were “unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery.”

Habachy says two witnesses have corroborated Bow Wow’s version of the story, which states that Holden was the primary aggressor.

For no logical reason officers arrested both parties despite having clear-cut evidence that Bow Wow was the victim in the case. Ms. Holden beat him with a lamp, bit him on his side, and spit on him while Bow Wow continually made efforts to avoid her… Bow Wow suffered multiple injuries, some of which are visible in his mugshot. Ms. Holden’s mugshot, on the other hand, speaks for itself, despite her allegation to police that she broke a fingernail.

Word on the curb is that Kiyomi got upset after going through Bow Wow’s phone. His attorney’s statement adds that the rapper did NOT lay hands on his ex and plans to aid in the criminal investigation against her:

Bow Wow feels very strongly that a man should never lay a hand on a woman, even in self-defense, hence his failure to defend himself here. We are confident that the charges against Bow Wow will be dismissed and look forward to assisting the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office in prosecuting Ms. Holden.

As previously reported, both Bow Wow and Holden were arrested in connection to a physical altercation that ensued in Atlanta. Online jail records indicate that Bow was charged with battery substantial physical harm, while Holden was charged with battery.

They both have since been released (each had an $8,000 bond) and Bow Wow was spotted out and about partying with Jermaine Dupri and Diddy during the Super Bowl festivities in Atlanta.