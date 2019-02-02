Global superstar and multiple Grammy nominee Travis Scott headlined Planet Pepsi – Pepsi’s Pre-Super Bowl Friday night concert in downtown Atlanta last night (Feb 1).

The brand transformed the Georgia Freight Depot into a one-of-a-kind party, which featured special guests Metro Boomin w/ a performance by Lil Baby (and surprise drop in from Young Thug), and Chase B.

Attendees included several celebrities and professional athletes including Grammy award-winning artists Cardi B and Lil Jon (featured stars in Pepsi’s “More than OK” Super Bowl commercial), Grammy award- winner and actor Jamie Foxx, Radio Personality Angela Yee, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, NFL Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, model Chanel Iman, Denver Broncos running back and Pepsi 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year nominee Phillip Lindsay, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, Grammy-winning singer Bridget Kelly, San Francisco 49ers safety Adrian Colbert, and more.

Photos below…

Cardi B







Lil Jon

Jamie Foxx

Angela Yee

Young Thug







Metro Boomin’

Chanel Iman (L) and Sterling Shepard

Travis Scott performing on stage.

Photo: Getty Images for Pepsi)