NEWSFLASH!!! Killer Mike is still ‘triggering’ people with his brilliant brain and has sparked a huge debate over public school vs. private schools.

Mike stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club yesterday (Jan 31) to promote his new Netflix series “Trigger Warning” and manage to strike a nerve with DJ Envy, one of the hosts of the popular morning show.

Throughout the interview, the artist touched on a few of the socio-political topics addressed in his new show, however when Mike began to share his thoughts on the educational system, he and Envy engaged in a verbal spar that lasted over 20 minutes!

Details + video below…

In a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, the activist/rapper expressed how passionately he feels about sending black children to public schools versus private schools and DJ Envy strongly disagreed.

For nearly 25 minutes, Envy and Killer Mike debated the pros and cons of public vs. private schooling.

DJ Envy defends sending your children to private schools and shares his & his children's private school experience with Killer Mike. #TheBreakfastClub pic.twitter.com/bkhGxc0d5i — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 31, 2019

The debate was highlighted by Killer Mike’s advocacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a system of schools that both Killer Mike and Envy attended. As well as being capped off by Mike pleading to African Americans to take stock in things that are Black.

Stop thinking what you produce isn’t good enough. Who you are is good enough to be who we are supposed to become. But you have to have that faith and belief in yourself.

FULL VIDEO: (Envy & Mike’s verbal spar begins around the 34-minute mark)

Despite heated debate, Mike and Envy’s heated debated also taking to Instagram to explain his point and thank Killer Mike for appearing on the show.