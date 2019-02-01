Future’s Dior Summer men’s collection event drew out several of Atlanta’s finest yesterday (Jan 31).

The event, which was held at Jeffrey’s shoe boutique inside Phipps Plaza in Atlanta was very well attended friends, family and many of your favorite reality stars show up to support Future’s fashionable event.

Attendees included scorned ‘housewife’ Phaedra Parks, previously jailed Tommie Lee (LHHATL), freshly lip injected Brielle Zolciak-Biermann (Kim Zolciak’s clone daughter) & more.

Photos below…

Future rocking the Dior Summer men’s collection.

Phaedra Parks rocking her fresh botox injections.

Future shares a laugh with friends.

Meek Mill’s Atlanta area girlfriend came through to support.

Tommie Lee (LHHATL) is fresh out and fashionably showing off her ankle bracelet.

KKKim Zolciak-Biermann sent her clone daughters in her place.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics