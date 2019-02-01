The Super Bowl party train continues in Atlanta as Luxury brand, MCM, hosted day one of an exclusive two-day VIP shopping event at their Lenox Square location earlier today (Feb 1).

Top music and fashion figures gathered to celebrate Super Bowl LIII with limited edition MCM x Wilson Official NFL Footballs.

Guests included: Lil Jon, Safaree Samuels, Keri Hilson, Misa Hylton, Drumma Boy, Don Benjamin and many more!

Photos below…

MCM Director of Marketing and Communications Dan Manioci (L) and MCM Global Creative Partner Misa Hylton.

Keri Hilson strikes a pose.

Drumma Boy poses with the MCM x Wilson NFL football made in honor of Super Bowl 53.

Safaree Samuels and Keri Hilson

Actor Don Benjamin

Super producers Lil Jon and Drumma Boy

Misa Hylton

Photos by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM