Empire star Jussie Smollett is finally speaking out after the homophobic and racist attack he endured earlier this week.

Smollett recently issued a statement thanking his fans, family & supporters and dispels rumors that he’s been uncooperative with the investigation.

The Empire star and LGBTQ+ activist was beaten by two men early Tuesday morning in Chicago, police said in statement, just after leaving a Subway restaurant. Police added that a noose was found around the actor’s neck. Smollett was able to transport himself to the hospital after suffering injuries.

Smollett has been silent since the news broke and there have been several inconsistent stories in the media about the incident.

Nevertheless, Jussie is standing strong and shares that he’s working to get justice. He

Let me start by saying that I’m OK.

In the statement released exclusively to Essence Magazine, Smollett also addressed the misinformation that has been circulating about the incident, and dispelling rumors on social media that his story changed.

Previous reports also indicated that Smollett was being uncooperative after he’d declined to turn over his cell phone to investigators. Despite that, Jussie states that he’s assisting with the investigation and has been open and honest about his story.

I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.

Smollett’s family issued a public statement on Thursday saying they are standing by their “beloved son and brother” and called the incident a clear ‘racial and homophobic attack’. Jussie echoed their sentiments, stating:

As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process. Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me. With Love, respect & honor…Jussie.

