Nick Cannon recently shared his thoughts on interracial relationships… and it seems the internet is in a tizzy!

In a candid interview with Bro. Rizza Islam of the Nation of Islam, Cannon shared his thoughts on how Black men devalue the same Black women who have been loyal to them through the ages.

White women are looked at as success. In America when we look at a White women like, ‘I couldn’t have you, my daddy couldn’t have you. Now that I play for the NBA, I want them all!’

Cannon shared the following clip via Instagram asking the question, “Do Black Men Love White Women More than Black Women?”

FULL VIDEO: