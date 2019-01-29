NEWSFLASH! Dominique Williams, the man who was accused of sexually assaulting an incoherent woman in the middle of an Atlanta nightclub has hired an attorney.

An African-American woman by the name of Shequel Ross has taken on the case and she has issued a public statement on her client’s behalf.

Video below…

In the video above posted to her YouTube channel, Attorney Ross runs down her resume and states that she’s represented several high-profile clients in the past.

She states that she has now been chosen to represent Dominique M. Williams, the man that was seen on the viral video that was streamed LIVE on Facebook by Jasmine Eiland and several bystanders.

Ross states that it was a “consensual dance” (in the beginning) and that since the police were not called as soon as the alleged violation occurred and since Eiland participated in a twerk contest with no panties, her client should be given the benefit of the doubt.

“I think the evidence will show otherwise… that this was not a rape.”

I don’t know about you, but the entire video feels like Ross is pleading her case to a judge. But I guess that’s only fair, since there are so many ‘internet jurors’ out there.

What are your thoughts about Dominique’s attorney’s statements?