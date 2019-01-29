F-U! Pay Me! DaBrat’s Assault Victim Wants Her Dough! Shayla Stevens Challenges Rapper’s Bankruptcy…

Uh oh… it looks like DaBrat may be in for a long battle if she thinks that bankruptcy is going to relieve her multi-million dollar debt.

Shayla Stevens, the former cheerleader who was assaulted by DaBrat (aka Shawntae Harris) in a nightclub several years ago, won a $6.4 million civil judgment against the rapper which still remains to be paid.

[FLASHBACK: Pay Up! Da Brat Now Owes $7 Million To Bottle Bash Victim And Interest is Accruing Daily… ]

DaBrat filed bankruptcy last year hoping to discharge the debt, however Stevens recently filed a lawsuit to prevent that from happening.

Details below…

According to The Blast,

On January 18, Shayla Stevens sued Da Brat as part of the rapper’s ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. The former cheerleader — who won a $6.4 million judgment (which has grown with interest to $8 million) – wants the money she is owed to not be discharged in the bankruptcy. Stevens says Da Brat “acted with willful misconduct” when she assaulted her and thus the judgment she won cannot be discharged. She claims in the years since being awarded the millions, the rapper has tried to thwart Stevens’ efforts to collect the money.

Stevens has been fighting this battle for years and so far, she not received a dime.

[FLASHBACK: Listen Up! Da Brat Disputes Reports She Hasn’t Paid Bottle Bash Victim… (VIDEO)]

DaBrat has been accused failing to turn over documents and records in the case and dragging her feet and not answering questions relating to her finances.

In court documents, Stevens claims that DaBrat has attempted to hide assets by not disclosing the requested documents.

Stevens claims that Da Brat also failed to explain what happened to the money she earned through her participation in the “Set it Off” tour and her continuing dealings with Jermaine Dupri, including her participation in the So So Def 25th Anniversary Concert that went down in October 2018.

Steven’s lawsuit is demanding that Da Brat not be granted a discharge in her bankruptcy and the $8 million debt to stand.

As previously reported, DaBrat filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last August with assets totaling $108,700.65 and liabilities totaling $7,782,249.57.

Just months prior to the filing, Stevens had been seeking information about the rapper’s income in order to seize her judgment. Coincidentally, Da Brat’s biggest debt is the $6.4 million owed to Stevens.

What are your thoughts about this situation?