Approximately a year ago, singer/songwriter Keri Hilson admitted to hitting ‘rock bottom’after dissing Beyoncè on the remix of ‘Turning Me On’ and many feel that she was blackballed into obscurity.

Well, despite what you may think, the Hilson says she was never “forced” out of the music industry. In fact, she claims to have left on her own free well.

Details below…

For those of you who have been wondering about the whereabouts of the 36-year-old Decatur native, Hilson is right where she wants to be.

The ‘pretty girl rock’ songstress recently hit the net to respond to comments that she was forced to leave the music industry.

After a fan stated that “we got her out too soon,” Hilson issued the following correction:

While I appreciate the sentiment, contrary to popular belief, nobody “got me out.” I left at teh height of my career to handle some internal biz… Soul searching complete.

Hilson has been teasing a musical “comeback” for several years now, but apparently she is just fine without it.

Hilson’s last album, ‘No Boys Allowed,’ was released in the winter of 2010, and featured hits like ‘Pretty Girl Rock’ and ‘One Night Stand.’ The album premiered on the Billboard 200 at number eleven with 102,000 copies sold.