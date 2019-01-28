Andy Cohen’s ‘Housewives’ Filled Baby Shower… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

I’m speechless. Every Housewife, featuring @JohnMayer

Andy Cohen was the guest of honor for an epic baby shower this past weekend and he was surrounded by a slew of his favorite ‘housewives’. Cohen posted the photo above with the following caption:

The planning committee consisted of “OG” housewives Nene Leakes (RHOA), Klye Richards (RHOBH), Ramona Singer (RHONY), Teresa Guidice (RHONJ) and Vicki Gunvalson (RHOOC), and the group coordinated an LA celebration that included lots of liquor and table dancing.

Photos + video below…

Andy’s baby shower theme focused on the film ‘A Star Is Born’ and several ‘Housewives” from every franchise came to honor his new arrival at the Palms Restaurant in LA.

“Bravo-lebrities” from Atlanta, New Jersey, New York, Potomac, Dallas and Orange County all came out to join the festivities at The Palms restaurant along with Cohen’s good friend, singer John Mayer.

The décor was a combination of crisp whites, rich gold accents and festive blues, which was quite appropriate being that Cohen is expecting a baby boy.









Nene Leakes even “surprised” Cohen with a special guest… Phaedra Parks!

Marlo, Phaedra, Cynthia & Eva strike a pose.

“Housewives” table dancing and twerking…

The menu for the bash included Chinese chicken salad and lobster cobb salad. The entrees for the event were salmon with mango salsa, sliced espresso-rubbed grass-fed filet mignon with onion straws, and chicken paillard.

The dessert table featured a collection of sweets, including key lime pie, crème brulee, chocolate chip cookies and a star-covered cake as the baby shower’s centerpiece. Needless to say, the ladies (and gentlemen) all ate well and drank good!





