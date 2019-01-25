It’s been nearly 10 weeks since the unexpected death of actress/model Kim Porter, but a cause of death has finally been released.

Details below…

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Porter, who passed away in her San Fernando Valley residence on November 15, 2018, was found to have died of natural causes stemming from lobar pneumonia.

On the morning of Nov. 15, 2018, Kimberly Antwinette Porter (DOB: 12/15/70) was discovered unresponsive in her home located in the 10300 block of Woodbridge Street in Toluca Lake.

Authorities were called and Porter was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:40 a.m.

On Nov. 16, 2018, an autopsy was performed on Porter and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.

It was later determined Porter died from lobar pneumonia. The manner of death was certified as natural.

RIP Kim Porter.

