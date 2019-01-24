Kenya Moore, formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta poses lovingly in the photo above with her daughter, Brooklyn, as they await a flight to paradise.

The hot new mom subsequently shared images from her exotic vacation, where she’s spending time on the beach celebrating her birthday with her baby but not her bae.

Details + photos below…

I know I’ve been gone for a while, but I would be remiss if I didn’t take this opportunity to wish legendary beauty queen a happy 50th birthday!

Kenya hit the net to share the following photo to show people what aging gracefully looks like:

The ‘snap back’ is real!

She also shared a story on social media as she lounged around in paradise sippin’ Pina Coladas on her birthday…

Many assumed Kenya was celebrating her born day with her new family unit. But apparently her husband/life partner Mark Daly had other plans.

Kenya is celebrating her birthday in the romantic villa alongside her gay husband/BFF Brandon.

Coincidentally, Brandon celebrated his birthday a few weeks ago and Kenya shared an image of the two as they walked down the aisle.

[Sidebar: Maybe Kenya married Brandon too… But I digress.]

Happy birthday Kenya!! By the way, the fans want to know something…

WHERE IS YO HUSSSSBANNNN??

