Word on the curb is that Wendy Williams‘ abusive marriage may be the catalyst behind her show hiatus.

Just a few weeks ago, the popular talk show host announced that after 10 years on air, she would be taking an extended leave of absence to deal with health issues.

Williams shared the news with fans online through a “Note from The Hunter Family,” stating:

As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being. Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.

Debar-Mercury, the syndication company that distributes The Wendy Show also provided further details about the status of the show:

For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready. The Wendy Williams Show will air repeat episodes the week of January 21st and will produce original episodes with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th.

Wendy’s marriage has been the topic of discussion for years now, as there as often been chatter that her husband/manager, Kevin Hunter, was an abusive cheater.

Now new details are surfacing about specific details of the couple’s tumultuous relationship and according to a monthlong investigation conducted by The National Enquirer, Hunter’s own mother claims he’s laid his hands on Williams.

Wendy mother-in-law, Pearlet Hunter, reportedly told The Enquirer,

I saw Kevin choking out Wendy! Another time, I witnessed him kicking the s–t out of her and pushing her down the stairs.

The National Enquirer alleges the 54-year-old talk show host has “suffered horrendous physical abuse at the hands of her husband from hell, according to a former employee’s lawsuit!”

The tabloid claims they’ve uncovered MULTIPLE claims during their monthlong investigation into Williams’ disappearance that Hunter, 46, allegedly attacked Williams, “choking her, kicking her and punching her in the face!”

If these allegations are true, I pray that Williams finds safety and solace away from her abusive environment.

Many will be anxiously awaiting for Williams to ‘spill’ her own tea, but I doubt it will happen. But who knows… after a few weeks of alone time, the popular talk show host may come back fully transparent and fool us all.

