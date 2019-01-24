On Again? Toni Braxton & Birdman Reunite Onstage… (PHOTOS)

Welp… it appears that R&B singer Toni Braxton and Cash Money CEO Bryan “Birdman” Williams are canoodling again.

If you recall, the couple publicly split for the new year with Birdman making a very public social media announcement (click HERE if you missed that).

Don’t count them out so fast…

Fans were shocked last night as Birdman and Braxton reunited onstage in Atlanta.

As the songstress completed the song ‘I Love Me Some Him,’ Birdman walked out on stage, they lovingly embraced and then walked off stage holding hands.

Awww… how sweet! Isn’t love beautiful?!

What are your thoughts about Braxton & Birdman’s public reunion?