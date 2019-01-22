JaRule has been bombarded with questions about the part he played in the ill-fated Fyre Festival after the release of not one but TWO documentaries streaming on Netflix and Hulu and he’s finally addressing his critics.

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???

JaRule (born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins) was a major player in promoting a failed music festival in the Bahamas that turned out to be an intricate scam by his partner Billy McFarland. While Ja declined participation in either film, there’s plenty of illustrative footage in both that render his involvement undeniable.

Nevertheless, the entertainer recently hit social media to plead his case.

Details below…

JaRule hit the net with the following in response to the two explosive Fyre Festival documentaries:







JaRule also answered several fan questions about his role in the failed Fyre Festival of 2017, which reportedly left several attendees stranded in the Bahamas without food or shelter and contracted workers unpaid.







