NEWSFLASH!!! DaBrat is not a part of the ‘Mute R. Kelly’ movement. Period.

The radio personality/reality star recently offered her take on R. Kelly’s ongoing scandal as his R&B legacy been tarnished by the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Several artists have condemned the ‘pied piper’ and he’s also been dropped by Sony Music, but DaBrat says she didn’t see anything with her own eyes, so he’s still on her playlists.

Video below…

I’ve never seen him do anything bad, but I don’t believe all of these people are lying, but at the same time, where are the parents? I think he needs help for sure – I love him – I hope he don’t get mad at me, and I think the parents need to take responsibility, where’s your 14 year old child? Why are you there? Something is wrong with that.

In the video above obtained by TMZ, the Brat offers her take on R. Kelly, stating:

As for ‘muting’ the Bump & Grind singer, Brat states:

I can’t stop listening to the music. Never will I stop music. I might not buy it no mo’, but it’s already in my playlists.

What are your thoughts about DaBrat’s perspective on R. Kelly?