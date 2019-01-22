5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 11, Episode 12: “The Peaches of Tokyo” + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 12th episode of it’s 11th season Sunday evening (January 21).

This week’s episode, titled ‘The Peaches of Tokyo,’ the ladies embark on a girl’s trip to the far east.

While in Tokyo to celebrate her bachelorette party, Eva receives devastating news that threatens to derail the entire trip. Although on a much needed break, Nene still struggles with the hardships of being Gregg’s caretaker. Porsha shares a well-kept secret with the rest of the ladies, and later Nene and Tanya get into a heated confrontation that leaves all the women confused.

Recap + video below…

Eva Marcille just can’t seem to get it right when it comes to this group of ladies, so she seeks some advice from Kandi.

Oddly enough, Eva wants Kandi’s thoughts on how to handle Porsha, the person Kandi has been bumping heads with the most this season.

Burruss commiserates with Eva about how she feels Porsha is two-faced i.e. fronts in front of the group, however she agrees with during her confessional that it’s Eva who needs to “own up” to her shady comments.

Nene offers some ‘sisterly’ advice…

Repeat after me boys and girls, the quote of the season is now “I don’t f*ck with you and you don’t f*ck with me”… which is somewhat of an alternate version of “we see each other”.

Coincidentally, those were the exact same words spoken to me by Phaedra Parks when I bumped into her at Nene’s birthday party a few weeks back, a story which I shared LIVE on YouTube.

I already know that the ladies are stuck to this site like glue so I won't rub it in too much… but I digress.







Porsha agrees to be ‘cordial’ and call a truce for the sake of a peaceful girl’s trip overseas but she apparently transferred that negative energy over to Nene, who totally drags Tanya in the cliffhanger (but we’ll get to that in just a minute).

A fashionista without her fashions? How dreadful!

Notorious ‘friend’ of the show, Marlo Hampton is normally the go to person for accessories during the trips, but it seems the airlines had other plans for her luggage.

Marlo makes it all the way to Tokyo but without her bags and she’s totally miserable. Not only that… but she’s pissed off at the ladies for not offering to help.

No wig glue, no deodorant, no panties… what’s a girl to do?

Nevertheless, Marlo survived by packing at least one outfit in her carryon. Keep that “tip” in your mental rolodex ladies!

VIDEO RECAP:

Since she’s out of her first trimester, Porsha wants to share her good news with the rest of the world. She and Nene orchestrate a little ceremony during dinner where she teaches the ladies a Japanese phrase.

Repeat after me… “Niiing… Shing… Schoo…” apparently that means “I am pregnant” in Japanese.

As she makes the announcements, all of the ladies rejoice. But Kandi seems a bit unimpressed. She does, however congratulate her former friend and states that she’s happy that Porsha is finally able to experience to joys of motherhood.

An emotional journey…

The ladies are far, far away from home and several of the ladies are in their feelings.

Marlo’s upset about her luggage. Kandi’s mad that the sushi is raw. Nene is pissed off that Gregg has an attitude on the phone and Eva is an emotional wreck after finding out her grandfather had a heart attack and may not make it through the week.

All of this, paired with Porsha’s raging hormones is a recipe for disaster, right?

Well, it didn’t take long for things to explode in Tokyo as Nene and Tannn-ya go head to head.

Nene seems to feel that Tannn-ya’s long-term engagement may be a sign that her fiancee is not the man she’s meant to spend her life with and Tannn-ya takes offense.

Tannn-ya brings up Nene's commentary during dinner and catches the OG housewife at the perfect time for a battle.







Nene’s already been beefing with Gregg from overseas, so she’s primed and ready to offer Tannn-ya a verbal lashing.

Tannn-ya states she’s offended by Nene’s choice words… and Nene’s response? IDGAF!

Love & light has officially left the building!

I guess we’ll find out how the roast ends next week, but many feel that Nene’s exhibiting a bit of jealous energy towards the “new” chick.

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?